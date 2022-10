Transavia, dommages structurels

Transavia France Boeing 737-800 (F-GZHA, built 2007) operating flight #T03943 from Djerba damaged both its nosegear tires during landing runway 21 at Nantes-Intl AP (LFRS), France with 160 on board. The lower fuselage showed overstress symptoms. @BEA_Aero https://t.co/mWNLgpWB6B pic.twitter.com/TVS62bOPPk