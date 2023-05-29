29 mai 2023
recrutement hôtesses de l'air et stewards Marabu

Marabu Airbus A320 © Marabu

Actualités Recrutements hôtesse de l'air - steward ( PNC )

Recrutement hôtesse de l’air et stewards

By L'équipe de rédaction de PNC Contact / 29 mai 2023
Partages

Sandy hair, don’t care :

Marabu flies from Hamburg and Munich to the most beautiful beaches around the Med, Egypt, the Canary Islands, Portugal and Spain. Sun guaranteed! Passengers can expect a modern fleet, the latest generation of aircraft as well as comfort and service.

Cabin Crew Member (all genders) A320 based in HAM and MUC

In the scope of the growth of Airbus A320 fleet of Marabu, interpersonal is looking for Cabin Crew – limited to 18 months – with the option of direct employment with Marabu after the leasing period.

Publicités

What we offer:

  • Become part of a new aviation family
  • Career opportunities within a growing airline
  • Exciting and responsible job in a multicultural company
  • Join a team that embraces diversity and inclusion
  • Attractive remuneration package

 Your Tasks:

  • Representation of our Marabu brand
  • Assist the Senior Cabin Crew Member 

Your Profile:

  • At least 18 years of age
  • A completed secondary education
  • In the possession of an EASA Cabin Crew Attestation
  • Minimum of 1 year experience as a Cabin Crew Member
  • The right to live and work in the EU
  • Fluency in written and spoken English and German preferred
  • Be a team player
  • Excellent general health and physically fit, ability to swim unassisted – Valid aeronautical medical certificate
  • No criminal records
  • Flexible, open-minded personality, good communication skills
  • A positive attitude, kindness, and empathy
  • Trustworthiness and a sense of responsibility, as well as punctuality
  • Good situational awareness and can-do attitude
  • Experience on Airbus aircraft is an advantage

About us:

Marabu is a new and fresh airline that will be serving the German leisure market. Operations will start in Summer 2023 out of Hamburg and Munich. Marabu will fly a fleet of state of the art Airbus A320NEO aircraft. A young and dynamic team of professionals is waiting to welcome you onboard. Will you be our newest team member?

 
                                Are you ready to take off with us? Apply online now.

Partages

Articles à ne pas rater !

  • Recrutement hôtesse de l’air à Marseille

  • Recrutement LEVEL avec/sans CCA

  • Emirates recrute à Nantes

  • Recrutement de PNC

  • Recrutement hôtesse de l’air et steward

  • Les recrutements reprennent !

  • Recrutement PNC base Orly !

    • Tags: , ,

    Laisser un commentaire

    Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    ABONNEZ-VOUS !
    Déjà titulaire du CCA ?
    PNC en compagnie ?
    En recherche de compagnie ?
    Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter et rejoignez les 27 381 autres abonné·es.
    En vous inscrivant vous acceptez de recevoir nos mails et ceux de nos partenaires et vous acceptez notre Politique de confidentialité.

    Archives

    Partages