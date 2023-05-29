Recrutement hôtesse de l’air et stewards

Partages

Sandy hair, don’t care :

Marabu flies from Hamburg and Munich to the most beautiful beaches around the Med, Egypt, the Canary Islands, Portugal and Spain. Sun guaranteed! Passengers can expect a modern fleet, the latest generation of aircraft as well as comfort and service.

Cabin Crew Member (all genders) A320 based in HAM and MUC

In the scope of the growth of Airbus A320 fleet of Marabu, interpersonal is looking for Cabin Crew – limited to 18 months – with the option of direct employment with Marabu after the leasing period.

What we offer:

Become part of a new aviation family

Career opportunities within a growing airline

Exciting and responsible job in a multicultural company

Join a team that embraces diversity and inclusion

Attractive remuneration package

Your Tasks:

Representation of our Marabu brand

Assist the Senior Cabin Crew Member

Your Profile:

At least 18 years of age

A completed secondary education

In the possession of an EASA Cabin Crew Attestation

Minimum of 1 year experience as a Cabin Crew Member

The right to live and work in the EU

Fluency in written and spoken English and German preferred

Be a team player

Excellent general health and physically fit, ability to swim unassisted – Valid aeronautical medical certificate

No criminal records

Flexible, open-minded personality, good communication skills

A positive attitude, kindness, and empathy

Trustworthiness and a sense of responsibility, as well as punctuality

Good situational awareness and can-do attitude

Experience on Airbus aircraft is an advantage

About us:

Marabu is a new and fresh airline that will be serving the German leisure market. Operations will start in Summer 2023 out of Hamburg and Munich. Marabu will fly a fleet of state of the art Airbus A320NEO aircraft. A young and dynamic team of professionals is waiting to welcome you onboard. Will you be our newest team member?



Are you ready to take off with us? Apply online now.