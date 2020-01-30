jeu. Jan 30th, 2020
Actualités Ecole hôtesse de l'air et steward

AIRWAYS AVIATION ACADEMY – ESMA

Airways Aviation Academy – ESMA, has been operating since 1988. It is the only multidisciplinary aviation school in Europe, offering training in the major aviation sectors:

By L'équipe de rédaction de PNC Contact / 30 janvier 2020
  • Airline Pilots
  • Cabin Crew
  • Aircraft Maintenance
  • Ground Staff

Airways Aviation Academy – ESMA is located by the Mediterranean Sea. With over 70,000 students, Montpellier attractive for its quality of life and popular for its culture and climate. 300 days of sunshine per year allows us to enjoy a perfect weather to fly.

Currently standing at the 8th position in France in terms of population, Montpellier has the most important growth in terms of economy and demography. It’s the most populated city of the Herault Department and the second of the Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrénées region after Toulouse. The social diversity is also applicable to ESMA, which is a rewarding experience for our students. 

The campus

ESMA has more than 11.000 sqm premises, located in the Montpellier Mediterranean Airport area,  divided in various areas:

  • Administration building
  • Classrooms
  • Simulators Hall
  • Cabin Crew Hall
  • Part 145 & 147 Workshops
  • Lecture Hall
  • AeroCampus

Flight Simulators

Our pilot students currently use 4 flight simulators in all conditions during their training.

Cabin Crew Hall

Certified by the French Civil Aviation as Official Exam Center, Airways Aviation Academy – ESMA offers the full CCA training, theoretical and practicalin Montpellier. We have the Scale model – B747 cabin; Scale models – ATR CRJ F100 – A320 – A340 / B747 doors and evacuation slide.

Workshops

We have two workshops in our premises: PART 145 & 147. Discover a dedicated area full of educational tools for our aircraft maintenance to the maintenance training workshop.  

Sports facilities

We have a soccer and basketball pitch, badminton hall, table tennis, aero-campus gym room in the premises. A wide panel of activities are quickly accessible in the neighbouring communities of Lattes, Pérols and Mauguio.

ESMA Aérocampus

Each 20m² studio is completely furnished (bed, desk, chair, kitchen, bathroom) and equipped for your first installation (kit for bed and cook). From studio apartment to one-bedroom apartment. They are ideally located in the airport area, 10 min from Montpellier city centre by bus, with direct access to Airways Aviation Academy – ESMA school.

